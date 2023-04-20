Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Grows By 17.8%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 164,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enservco in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Enservco Stock Performance
About Enservco
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.
Featured Articles
