Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Grows By 17.8%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 164,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enservco in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enservco Stock Performance

About Enservco

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,507. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

