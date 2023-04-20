Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Increases By 33.3%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Evo Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVOJ remained flat at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Evo Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 380.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 199,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 87.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 166,650 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 5.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the period.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.