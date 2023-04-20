Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Declines By 16.2%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 553,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 773.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Finning International Price Performance

Finning International stock remained flat at $25.96 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083. Finning International has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

About Finning International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.1754 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

