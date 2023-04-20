Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Increases By 20.7%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,049. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
