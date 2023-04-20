Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Increases By 20.7%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,049. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 26,248 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.