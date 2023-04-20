Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Rises By 9.8%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 607,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

FVRR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $35.76. 131,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,116. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

