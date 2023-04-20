Short Interest in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Decreases By 19.3%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 674,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FDP opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

