Short Interest in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Increases By 25.2%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,014,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,357,000 after purchasing an additional 532,396 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. 284,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,516. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 343.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

