Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Drops By 19.6%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 476,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $567.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $235.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.98 million. Research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.