Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Drops By 16.2%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded iBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of iBio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iBio by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBio by 10.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBio during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in iBio by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000.

iBio Stock Performance

IBIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 614,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. iBio has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $16.51.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that iBio will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

