Short Interest in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Increases By 12.3%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,700 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 522,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDT. Robert W. Baird downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of INDUS Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 4,321.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 535.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.52. 77,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $75.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 0.84.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.61). INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

