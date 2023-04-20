Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Decreases By 10.1%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Investors Title Stock Up 0.1 %

Investors Title stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.37. 5,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.62. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $125.80 and a 52 week high of $193.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Investors Title by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 158.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 77.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

