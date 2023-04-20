Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Drops By 15.4%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($76.09) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $67.52 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

Kingspan Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1671 per share. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

