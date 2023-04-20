Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Drops By 12.4%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 354,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 106,128 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 244.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,391,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 987,446 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $9,152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.89. 58,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,838. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.57. As a group, equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

