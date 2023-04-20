Short Interest in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Decreases By 6.7%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,030,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 24,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth $39,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Leslie’s by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. 4,258,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,024. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LESL. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.