Short Interest in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Decreases By 17.5%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 596,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 233,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,282. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 43,705 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $268,348.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,609,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,444,460.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 264,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,368 in the last 90 days. 16.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 325,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 832,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after purchasing an additional 915,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

