Short Interest in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Declines By 17.9%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 894,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research upped their price target on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.63.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.15. 77,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Masimo has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $196.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

