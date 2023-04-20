Short Interest in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Increases By 12.9%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,070,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the March 15th total of 19,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.17. 4,606,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,922,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

