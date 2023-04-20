Short Interest in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Drops By 6.3%

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

MLNK stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.09. 109,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. MeridianLink has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,509.00 and a beta of 0.76.

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MeridianLink by 57.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 739,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 269,965 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 39.1% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after buying an additional 1,124,605 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter worth $27,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter worth $14,546,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter worth $97,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

