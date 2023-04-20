Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Declines By 14.4%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 1,139,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 750.4 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DOGEF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.55. 213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.
About Ørsted A/S
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ørsted A/S (DOGEF)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.