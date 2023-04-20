Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Declines By 14.4%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 1,139,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 750.4 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DOGEF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.55. 213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

About Ørsted A/S

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy and Other. The Offshore segment develops and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, the U.S., Taiwan, Vietnam, and Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.