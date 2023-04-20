Short Interest in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expands By 18.5%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 137,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,485. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $59,176. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

