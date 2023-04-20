Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Increases By 21.3%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,688. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $282.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

