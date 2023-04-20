Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 4%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.20. 118,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 759,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGML. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sigma Lithium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.