Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 4%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.20. 118,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 759,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGML. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
