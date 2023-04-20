Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.17% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PALC. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PALC opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

