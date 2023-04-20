Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Stake in Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:THY opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

About Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF

The Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (THY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks current income, while limiting risk, by investing in global high-yield bonds and equities based on technical factors.

