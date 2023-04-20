Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 74,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Intel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,282,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 347,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 112,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

INTC stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

