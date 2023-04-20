Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after buying an additional 1,480,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after acquiring an additional 513,343 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,640,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,963,000 after acquiring an additional 417,241 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

NYSE MPC opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

