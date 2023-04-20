Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.96.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

