Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $292.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

