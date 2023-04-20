Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

