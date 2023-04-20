Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $64.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

