Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $146.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.