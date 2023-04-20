Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $279.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

