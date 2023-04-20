Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 693 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entergy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

