Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJH opened at $250.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

