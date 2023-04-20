Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Simulations Plus Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $42.84 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $67.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. The company has a market cap of $856.80 million, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,377,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,377,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,895,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,776,586.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,026. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

