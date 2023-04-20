SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $75.75 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $436.52 million and $75.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00028973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,153.30 or 1.00084478 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002343 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.38132913 USD and is down -11.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $92,952,920.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

