Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,891 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Sirius XM by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 254,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 266,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.