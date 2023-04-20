Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SIRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

