Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 10,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 32,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

