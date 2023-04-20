Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,655 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,349,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 636,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $109.26 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $124.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

