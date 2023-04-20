SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.05 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.
SL Green Realty Trading Up 6.0 %
NYSE SLG opened at $25.97 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.
SL Green Realty Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.12%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.
About SL Green Realty
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.