SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.05 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

NYSE SLG opened at $25.97 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

