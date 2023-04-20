Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $219.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

