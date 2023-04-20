Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,485 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGND. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

LGND stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.05. 10,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,164. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

