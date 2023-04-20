Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Down 5.4%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 3,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 267,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

