Solstein Capital LLC Sells 912 Shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 120,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $310,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

PINK stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.70. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.

Simplify Health Care ETF Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

