Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.89

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.89 and traded as high as $20.54. Sonos shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 1,115,773 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.01, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $672.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.33 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,776 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,452,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,544 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,696,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.