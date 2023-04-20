Sourceless (STR) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $399.06 million and approximately $0.07 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,246.65 or 1.00017584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01900837 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $297.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.