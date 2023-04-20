SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

GLD stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,925. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

