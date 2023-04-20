SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $190.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

