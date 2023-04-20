SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Increased by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 296.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,615 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.3% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 227,805 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 678,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 153,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $32.89. 306,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

